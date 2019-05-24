US Ambassador meets the Ecumenical Patriarch in Athens

US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt met Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios on Friday, ahead of the latter’s visit to Washington this fall, stressing he felt honored to see the head of the Orthodox church.

A few days after the election of Elpidophoros as the new Archbishop of America, the Patriarch met the Ambassador in Athens, with Pyatt stating that “we had a particularly significant conversation because we discussed the plans of his trip to Washington this fall. This will be the first visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to the US in a decade, and it is taking place at a very important moment for the Church of America as there will already be a new Archbishop.”

Pyatt added he had the opportunity to share with Vartholomaios his enthusiasm on the arrival of Elpidophoros in the US: “Our administration will do everything possible to assist him begin his mission successfully in the US,” said the ambassador.

He added that the two men further discussed the role of the Patriarch in a series of other issues, such as the Middle East and Ukraine.

