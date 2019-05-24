Politico survey gives ND 8.6-point lead over SYRIZA

Greece’s New Democracy opposition maintains an 8.6 point lead over ruling SYRIZA according a survey by Politico website ahead of Sunday’s European Parliament elections.

More specifically, the survey, which draws data from several nationwide polls, projected that the conservative party led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis would garner 35.08 percent of the vote against 26.49 percent for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ leftist SYRIZA.

The poll also indicated that the battle for third place between the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance and neo-Nazi Golden Dawn will go down to the wire with each expected to get 6.8 and 6.3 percent respectively.

The Communist party (KKE) was in fifth with 5.85.

