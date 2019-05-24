Man, 42, arrested over sexual abuse of teen, 14, that jumped in front of train

The parents of the 14-year-old girl that died after jumping in front of a train on Thursday had, a day earlier, reported a 42-year-old shop owner to police that he was sexually abusing her.

The girl was run over at Moschato station as the train pulled in.

The suspect, who has been arrested, had been accused in the past of also abusing the 14-year-old’s friend.



According to media reports, the girl was seen texting on her phone shortly before she jumped in front of the train. The same reports said that a young man rushed into the station shortly after the tragedy, trying to find the girl who reportedly texted him, “I’m going to jump.”



Meanwhile, The Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) charity said on Friday it had received a report on May 9 on its emergency line by a civilian expressing suspicions she was being sexually abused by a man aged around 40.

According to the claim, she was frequently seen with the adult at his shop and that their social media exchanges hinted at an abusive relationship between the two.

The charity said that “as is done in all such cases” police authorities were informed and put into contact with the civilian who made the report.

