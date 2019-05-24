ATHEX: PPC, Piraeus turn bourse's weekly losses into gains

Public Power Corporation and Piraeus Bank helped the benchmark of the Greek bourse recover on Friday, which sufficed to swing the weekly losses into gains. However, turnover reverted to low levels as the market clearly is in anticipation of the election results, not only in Greece but also in the rest of the European Union.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 732.02 points, adding 0.89 percent to Thursday’s 725.56 points. On a weekly basis it increased 0.37 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1 percent to reach 1,903.27 points, as the banks index earned just 0.07 percent.

PPC soared 10.53 percent and Piraeus Bank grabbed 5.09 percent, while Eurobank fell 0.79 percent.

In total 56 stocks reported gains, 36 endured losses and 33 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s 450.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.43 percent to close at 69.88 points.