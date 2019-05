A 64-year-old man who was running for the municipal council of Langada in Thessaloniki died on Friday on the outskirts of the northern port city.

According to local media, Tasos Haritonidis was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed with a car near the Xylokambos interchange.

The car's driver and passenger only sustained minor injuries, according to the same reports.

The caused of the accident are being investigated.