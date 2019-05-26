Head of Attica Bank dies at 69

Prominent Greek banker Giorgos Michelis, who was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Attica Bank in late March, died on Saturday at the age of 69.

Michelis had many years of banking experience having served as CEO of Bancpost, a subsidiary of Greece’s Eurobank in Romania, general manager of Emporiki Bank and executive vice president and chief operating officer at Egnatia Bank.

From 2015 to 2018, he had also served as Chairman of the General Council of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).



He was appointed at the helm of Attica bank on March 29 this year.