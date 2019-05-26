MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tsipras urges voters to consolidate economic recovery, relief measures

TAGS: Politics, Elections

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen voting in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kypseli during local, regional and European Parliament elections on Sunday. “This is a day of responsibility for everyone to defend the sacrifices and efforts of the Greek people… to consolidate [Greece’s] economic recovery and the relief measures,” he told journalists. Speaking on Friday, Tsipras said that an early national election was possible depending on the result of Sunday’s European Parliament elections.

