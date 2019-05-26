Tsipras urges voters to consolidate economic recovery, relief measures

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen voting in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kypseli during local, regional and European Parliament elections on Sunday. “This is a day of responsibility for everyone to defend the sacrifices and efforts of the Greek people… to consolidate [Greece’s] economic recovery and the relief measures,” he told journalists. Speaking on Friday, Tsipras said that an early national election was possible depending on the result of Sunday’s European Parliament elections.