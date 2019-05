Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen voting at the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia on Sunday. “This is the moment for citizens to have their say,” Mitsotakis told journalists. “I fully trust their judgement and I am certain that a new bright day will dawn again for our country,” added Mitsotakis whose New Democracy party polled ahead of incumbent SYRIZA leftists ahead of Sunday’s triple vote for European, local and regional elections.