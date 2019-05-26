First safe estimates on EU elections for Greece expected around 9-10 p.m.

The first safe estimates on the official results of Greece’s triple elections are expected to be published between nine and ten on Sunday night, said Yiannis Theodoropoulos, the vice-president of Greek tech firm SingularLogic which is tasked with vote tallying.



Polls opened at 7 a.m. local and will close at 7 p.m.



The information-technology services firm, which has been in charge of electoral data collection, processing and distribution since 1981, said it will first present the EU elections results and then the regional.

“It is the most complicated election we have health with all these years, due to the three ballots and the crosses for the candidates,” Theodoropoulos told private broadcaster ANT1.