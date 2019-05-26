NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Tsipras chairs SYRIZA political secretariat meeting

TAGS: Politics, Elections

With voting for local, regional and European Parliament elections still underway, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras chaired a SYRIZA political secretariat meeting earlier Sunday, according to reports.

According to the same reports, the political secretariat of the incumbent leftists discussed data from early exit polls.

Speaking on Friday, Tsipras said that an early national election was possible depending on the result of Sunday’s European Parliament vote.

General elections are scheduled to be held in October.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 