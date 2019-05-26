ND projected to come in 1st in Greece

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis votes at a polling station in Athens on Sunday. His conservative New Democracy party is projected to win the European election, according to an exit poll jointly conducted by five Greek polling firms. New Democracy is projected to win 32 to 36 percent of the vote, compared to 25 to 29 percent for the ruling left-wing SYRIZA. The socialist alliance Movement for Change (KINAL) is projected to win 7 to 9 percent, while the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and the Communist party (KKE) are expected to get between 5 and 7 percent each. [EPA]