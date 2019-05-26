Weber: Pro-EU forces will lead next parliament

The center-right candidate to lead the European Union Executives Commission is promising to bring “stability” to the European Union over the next few years and predicts pro-EU forces will lead the next parliament.



Manfred Weber, the candidate of the European Peoples Party, said in Berlin that Sunday’s European Parliament elections appear to have weakened the political center. He says it’s “most necessary for the forces that believe in this Europe, that want to lead this Europe to a good future, that have ambitions for this Europe, ... [to] work together.”



He said those forces have to have a “clear division” from other political groups who oppose Europe on both the right and the left.



Weber said the EPP will be “hopefully the strongest group” in the new European parliament. He said “we promised stability, and [we] will guarantee this stability in the coming years.” [AP]