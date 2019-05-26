KINAL says polls a clear ‘condemnation’ of SYRIZA gov't

The results of Sunday's European, regional and local elections in Greece, as indicated by the first exit polls published moments after the ballot ended, are a “clear condemnation” of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his SYRIZA party, center-left Movement for Change said.

Officials at the headquarters of PASOK, the biggest party in the movement, added that the result is also a “confirmation that the prime minister was and is the best spokesman for New Democracy and Mr. Mitsotakis,” in reference to the main opposition party and its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to a poll carried out by MRB, Alco, Metron Analysis, Pulse and Marc for Antenna TV, Alpha TV, Open TV, One Channel, Star and Skai, Greece's conservative opposition will win between 32 and 36 percent of the vote, securing 8-9 seats in the European Parliament. Ruling SYRIZA is projected to win between 25 and 29 percent of the vote, earning six or seven seats.

The poll also suggested that KINAL will garner between 7 and 9 percent, or two to three seats, while neo-fascist Golden Dawn is shown between 5-7 percent, gaining one or two seats.

“The brakes have put on Golden Dawn and that gave us a lead,” the KINAL officials said on Sunday.