Four die in road accidents on Lesvos, near Mesolongi

Four people were killed in two road accidents on Sunday morning.

Three people – two men and a 16-year-old girl – were killed in the area of Panagiouda on the Aegean island of Lesvos when two motorcycles collided.

Meanwhile in Neohori, near Mesolongi, western Greece, an army conscript was killed in a road accident.

The man had been granted leave to vote, according to the Army General Staff. 

