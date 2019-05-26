Four die in road accidents on Lesvos, near Mesolongi
Four people were killed in two road accidents on Sunday morning.
Three people – two men and a 16-year-old girl – were killed in the area of Panagiouda on the Aegean island of Lesvos when two motorcycles collided.
Meanwhile in Neohori, near Mesolongi, western Greece, an army conscript was killed in a road accident.
The man had been granted leave to vote, according to the Army General Staff.