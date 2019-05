Early results showed New Democracy-backed candidate Costas Bakoyannis leading the race for Athens mayor on Sunday.

With 6.1 percent of the votes counted, Bakoyannis was on top at 42.8 percent, leaving his leftist rival Nassos Iliopoulos some distance behind at 16.9 percent.

Pavlos Geroulanos, a former socialist PASOK minister, was third with 13.6 percent, while far-right candidate Ilias Kasidiaris followed with 9.7 percent.