ND lead expands to 8.5 percent according to final exit poll

Greece's conservative opposition New Democracy party is projected to win the European Parliament elections with an 8.5-percent margin, according to a final poll carried out by five firms.

New Democracy is seen clinching 32.5 to 34.5 percent of the vote, against 24 to 26 percent for the ruling left-wing SYRIZA.

The socialist Movement for Change (KINAL) is projected to win 7.2 to 8.2 percent, while the Greek Communist Party (KKE) is seen getting between 5 and 6 percent.

Support for neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and the pro-Russian nationalist Greek Solution is shown between 4 and 5 percent each.

Diem25 of former firebrand finance minister Yanis Varoufakis will come in at between 2 and 3 percent, according to the poll, which means that it may get one seat in European Parliament.



Meanwhile, the final exit poll carried out by state broadcaster ERT showed New Democracy winning 33 percent of the vote with SYRIZA garnering between 25 and 25.5 percent.

KINAL was in third place with 7.5 percent, ahead of KKE, which was projected to win between 5.5 and 6 percent.

Golden Dawn was at 5 percent, one point ahead of Greek Solution.

Diem25 was projected to win 2.5 to 3.5 percent.