Young voters give lead to New Democracy; show leaning toward Golden Dawn

Young voters aged 17 to 24 years old showed their preference for opposition New Democracy in Sunday's European Parliament elections, giving the center-right party 30.5 percent of the vote, according to an exit poll.

Ruling leftist SYRIZA came in second place among this group of voters at 25.6 percent, though the upset lay in the youth vote for Golden Dawn, with the neo-Nazi party seen gleaning 13.3 percent of the vote.

Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis' Diem25 party polled in fifth place with 4.5 percent, followed by the Greek Communist Party (KKE) at 3.7 percent, center-left Movement for Change at 3.1 percent and centrist To Potami at 3 percent.

Support for newcomer Greek Solution, a party adopting a pro-Christian, patriotic platform, is seen at 2.7 percent.

This is the first time that 17-year-olds have been allowed to vote in Greece.