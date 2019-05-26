Official Euro poll projection gives New Democracy 9-point lead over SYRIZA

An official projection from the Interior Ministry is giving opposition New Democracy 32.8 percent of the vote for European Parliament elections, against 24 percent for governing SYRIZA.

According to Singular Logic, the IT firm responsible for the election results, center-left Movement for Change is seen in third place with 7.8 percent, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) is in fourth with 5.5 percent and saw neo-Nazi Golden Dawn is seen slipping to fifth with 4.9 percent, just ahead of pro-Christian nationalist Greek Solution with 4.1 percent.

In the 2014 European Parliament elections, SYRIZA had won 26.3 percent of the vote, winning six seats in European Parliament, and New Democracy got 22.7 percent, winning five seats. Golden Dawn came third, with three seats, at 9.4 percent.

The Greek Communist Party (KKE), centrist To Potami and the center-left Elias alliance got two seats each. Independent Greeks, the government's former coalition partner, had come last with 3.4 percent and one seat.