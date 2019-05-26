Mitsotakis demands PM's resignation, early elections

Opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and early elections in the wake of what appears to be a resounding defeat for the governing leftists on Sunday night.

In comments to the media following the first official projections for European Parliament elections that saw his conservative party taking a 9-point lead over SYRIZA, Mitsotakis said that “Greece needs a new government.”



“It is obvious that the Greek people have withdrawn their confidence in this government,” he said. “The prime minister must assume his responsibilities. He must resign and the country should hold national elections the soonest possible.”

“The sun is rising over a brighter Greece, one that has suffered a lot but found the strength to change,” Mitsotakis added.