MONDAY



The Embassy of the United States in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, a US national holiday for remembering and honoring people who have died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) is scheduled to hold its 14th Annual International Conference on Philosophy, its 14th Annual International Symposium on the Environment, its 13th Annual International Conference on Psychology and its 4th Annual International Symposium on Religion & Theology at the Titania Hotel (52 Panepistimiou, Athens). To Thursday. (Info: www.atiner.gr

Athens-listed companies Domiki Kritis and Intertech hold extraordinary general meetings.

TUESDAY

Extraordinary European Council meeting to take place in Brussels, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras set to participate in this summit of European Union heads of state and government.

The 5th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum opens at the Domotel Kastri Conference Center (Eleftheriou Venizelou & Romylias, Nea Erythraia, Athens). To Wednesday. (Info: posidoniaseatourism.com)

The 12th Insurance Conference takes place at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens). (Info: insurance.ethosevents.eu)

Motor Oil releases its first-quarter financial results.

Athens-listed corporations Cenergy, Viohalco and Sunlight hold their annual general meetings.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic American Maritime Forum opens at the Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali). To Thursday. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

In the context of the 5th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum at the Domotel Kastri Conference Center, the YES Forum holds the “YES to Sea Tourism Forum” from 2 to 7 p.m. (Info: yes-forum.com)

Naftemporiki newspaper holds its second conference on corporate social responsibility and sustainable development at the Royal Olympic Hotel (28-34 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens). (Info: events.naftemporiki.gr)

The 5th Risk & Business Continuity Management Forum takes place at the Divani Caravel hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.resiliencedays.gr)

The Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosts an informative event on the market of Bosnia & Herzegovina at 7 Academias, Athens, starting at 2 p.m. (Info: www.acci.gr)

The “Hire the Right Sales People” conference takes place at Diaplous Training Experience Concept (44 Spaton, Gerakas, Athens). (Info: 211.012.1851)

Listed companies Aegean Air and Aloumyl hold their annual general shareholders meetings.

THURSDAY

Alpha Bank and Eurobank publish their first-quarter financial results.

The IT Infrastructure and Operations Forum 2019 takes place at the Divani Caravel hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.resiliencedays.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its April data on the producer price index in industry.

Athens-listed Hellenic Exchanges, Marfin Investment Group, Foodlink, Nikas, Euroxx and Alpha Trust hold their annual general meetings.

The 11th Wealth Management Conference takes place at Nicosia’s Hilton Park Hotel in Cyprus.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issue the March figures on turnover in retail trade and road traffic accidents.

SATURDAY

The 100% Hotel Workshop Tour visits Santorini. (Info: www.hotelshow.gr)

SUNDAY

Polling stations will open, where required, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.