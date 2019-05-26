Elections a ‘victory for Greece,’ says ex-PM Samaras

The outcome of Sunday's triple elections is a “victory for Greece,” former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras said after official projections showed opposition New Democracy firmly in the lead in polls for European Parliament and regional and local government.

“This is a very big day. Tomorrow is a new day for all Greeks with new challenged that we shall also overcome. Congratulations to all the people who fought this great battle,” he said.

Samaras also reiterated calls made moments earlier by New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and early elections, saying that the need for snap polls “is evident.”