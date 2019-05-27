Man shot near Athens' Larissis station

A man was shot and injured on Sunday night during a violent altercation between two men near Athens’ central Larissis railway station.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was reportedly shot multiple times in the thigh and was hospitalized.

According to initial reports, the victim, a Greek national, and the perpetrator got into an intense argument before the latter took out a pistol and opened fire. The shooter reportedly ran off in the direction of the district of Aghios Pavlos while police launched a manhunt.

It was not clear whether there were more people involved in the incident.