Movement for Change chief also calls for early elections

The head of the center-left Movement for Change alliance, which saw its popularity grow in Sunday's polls for European Parliament and regional and local elections, called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to call early elections in the wake of his ruling SYRIZA party's defeat.

“Movement for Change is being bolstered, is acquiring a fresh dynamic at the center of the political stage,” Fofi Gennimata said in comments to the press, stressing the role of her party's performance in sidelining neo-Nazi Golden Dawn.

According to the latest official figures, KINAL comes third in the European elections with 7.2 percent, behind conservative New Democracy, with 33.2 percent, and SYRIZA with 24 percent, but ahead of the Greek Communist Party (KKE), with 5.8 percent, and Golden Dawn, with 4.8 percent.

“Every Greek acknowledges that immediate elections are the only clear solution for the country,” Gennimata said, accusing leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of bolstering right-wing parties.