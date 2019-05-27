Giannis and the Bucks bow out after a great season

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points for the Milwaukee Bucks, but that was not enough to stop the Toronto Raptors from winning Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals with a 100-94 score and advance to the NBA finals.

The Bucks had led 2-0 in the series but the Raptors bounced back to win the series 4-2 and win the conference finals for the first time in their history.

The Canadian team focused its defense on the “Greek Freak”, he did work hard in attack and collected 11 rebounds, but the Bucks were unable to stem the momentum of the Raptors who overturned a 15-point deficit to win by six.

It was an altogether disappointing end to the Bucks’ campaign, after a spectacular regular season, as they came mighty close to their first NBA finals in 45 years.

The Greek superstar also walked out of the postgame press conference when he was asked a question by ESPN reporter Malika Andrews, who Giannis believes has not treated him fairly in the past.

Giannis has been selected in the NBA team of the season, in yet another distinction for the Greek star, who can now look forward to joining the Greek national team for the 2019 World Cup in China.