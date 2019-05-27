Tsipras to chair session of SYRIZA's central committee after electoral defeat

Following the heavy defeat of his leftist SYRIZA in European Parliament elections on Sunday night, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to chair a session of the party's central committee on Monday afternoon.

The committee is to convene at 7 p.m. under Tsipras who is to make a speech expected to focus on the disappointing electoral outcome and the challenges facing the leftists.

With 81.53 percent of the votes counted, SYRIZA was trailing conservative New Democracy by 9.44 percentage points.

