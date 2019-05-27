Varoufakis calls MeRA party's performance in Euro polls 'small political revolution'

On the cusp of securing a seat in the European Parliament, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Monday called the performance of his MeRA25 party "a small political revolution."

In comments to thje News 24/7 radio station, Varoufakis said his party was ready for snap polls, which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would call after the second round of local and regional authority polls on June 2.

Commenting on leftist SYRIZA's defeat, Varoufakis remarked that Greeks had "totally rejected" the country's cooperation with the so-called "troika" of international creditors.

With 82.4 percent of votes counted, MeRA had 3.03 percent, just over the threshold to get a seat in the European Parlament though the remaining results will determine whether it succeeds or not.