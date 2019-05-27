ND gained citizens' trust due to 'different ethos, style,' Mitsotakis says

Addressing his shadow ministers in a meeting on Monday following New Democracy's victory in European Parliament elections, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greeks had backed ND due to its "different ethos and style" as well as its proposed economic program.

"Citizens put their trust in us not only for our basic promises, to reduce taxes and to create good jobs and security for all, but for another ethos and style of power," he said.

He said ND had good reason to be satisfied, predicting that ND would secure eight MEP seats.



ND is the most fortified party in the European People's Party, he added, noting that it was "non-negotiable" for the EPP to seek the presidency of the European Commission.

As for ND's strategy in Sunday's elections, he said it was clearly the correct approach. "We showed that a center-right party can marginalize the far-right and still broaden towards the center."

The party also did well in local and regional polls, he said, noting that five regions were already secured and predicting that it would win 12 of all 13 in the second round this coming weekend.

This shows that the party also had resonance among younger voters, he remarked.

As for snap general elections, expected from next month, Mitsotakis said that even if ND secures an overall majority it should form alliances with other parties.

"We will remain moderate," he said. "We will not give in to the temptation of promising handouts."