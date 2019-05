Belgian rock band Deus, a favorite in Greece since its early days in the 1990s, is stopping at the Fuzz Club in Athens on its 20th anniversary tour for a career-spanning set that will revisit hits such as “Suds and Soda,” “Instant Street” and “Nothing Really Ends.” Tickets cost 33 euros and are available at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos & Patriarchou Ioakeim, Moschato, tel 210.345.0817