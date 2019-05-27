Simon Singh | Athens | May 28

Acclaimed theoretical physicist, journalist, BAFTA-winning documentary filmmaker and best-selling author Simon Singh is coming to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) to introduce his work to the public, starting with the book “Fermat's Last Theorem” (1997), which has been translated into 32 languages, followed by “The Code Book” (1999), on the secrets of cryptography, and stretching to his latest, “The Simpsons and Their Mathematical Secrets” (2013), which illustrates attempts by the creators of the long-running animated comedy series to boost interest in mathematics and science. Currently living in London, Singh is a regular contributor to The Guardian and lectures all over the world. The lecture will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Lighthouse and admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org