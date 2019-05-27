Spanish Film Festival | Athens | May 28 - June 6

In its fourth outing, the Spanish Film Festival features more than 30 Greek premieres of Spanish-language productions, as well as tributes, all sorts of parallel events and an interesting roster of special guests. Screenings take place at the Hellenic American Union (22 Massalias, Kolonaki), the Ellinis open-air cinema (29 Kifissias, Ambelokipi), the Nirvana movie theater (192 Alexandras, Ambelokipi) and Exile Room (12 Athinas, Monastiraki). The films will have Greek subtitles. For details about the screenings and presentations, visit the Spanish-English website www.fecha.gr.