Greece to feature in French, Estonian TV shows

Greece and its attractions will feature in two popular television shows in France and Estonia this year with the backing of the Hellenic Tourism Organization (EOT).

More specifically, France 5’s highly rated travel show “Echappees Belles” will start shooting in the northern region of Macedonia and central Greece in June and is expected to air on September 14.

Meanwhile, the popular “Travel with Me” show of Estonian state TV (ETV) completed film shoots last week in the towns of Kamena Vourla, Karpenisi and the famous resort of Arachova in central Greece, as well as Aidipsos at the northern tip of the island of Evia off the mainland.

ETV will broadcast two editions of the show centered on Greece in the fall and the winter.