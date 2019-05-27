Sea Tourism Forum gets under way on Tuesday
The 2019 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum is taking place at the Domotel Kastri Conference Center in Nea Erythraia, northern Athens, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Comprising a conference and exhibition, the forum is ready to welcome senior executives of the global cruise and yachting sectors for two days of thought-provoking debates on the growth drivers and trends that are currently shaping the industry’s future in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea regions.