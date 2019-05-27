BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Sea Tourism Forum gets under way on Tuesday

TAGS: Shipping, Tourism, Special Event

The 2019 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum is taking place at the Domotel Kastri Conference Center in Nea Erythraia, northern Athens, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Comprising a conference and exhibition, the forum is ready to welcome senior executives of the global cruise and yachting sectors for two days of thought-provoking debates on the growth drivers and trends that are currently shaping the industry’s future in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea regions.

