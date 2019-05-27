Police breaks Attica robbery ring

Three Greek nationals aged 46, 36 and 40 appeared before an investigative magistrate on Monday in connection to more than 15 robberies and thefts in the region of Attica.



According to the authorities, the three men had set up a criminal gang since December 2018.



Members of the ring targeted people withdrawing large amounts of cash from bank branches in the districts of Glyfada, Voula, Ilioupoli, Koropi and Kifisia.

When customers left the bank, the suspects followed them using their own or rented vehicles. When the opportunity arose, they slashed the tires of their victims’ cars with pocket knives and wires and stole their bags in the confusion that followed.



Officers seized one car, stashes of several foreign currencies and mobile phones.



The suspects have previously been charged with similar crimes. Authorities are searching for two more accomplices.