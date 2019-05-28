Until recently, the SYRIZA government presented the prospect of an early general election as something that would only emerge as a result of political instability. It now seems that there was indeed instability and that it arose from the political situation that had prevailed until Sunday’s elections.

The reaction from the markets on Monday was a clear expression of optimism over the fact that Greece will not waste another year, that it will not have to muddle through a protracted pre-election period during which every single function of the state apparatus will be hijacked by political expediency. It is an expression of hope that Greece will soon be on track, moving steadily forward.

The message that voters sent from the polls was a demand for a restart with a clear political horizon lying ahead.