ATHEX: Bourse has field day with huge gains and turnover

The Athens bourse welcomed the results of Sunday’s elections and the announcement of a snap poll on Monday. The benchmark jumped more than 6 percent, its best daily showing in almost four years, and turnover was triple Friday’s.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 776.60 points, adding 6.09 percent to Friday’s 732.02 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 5.34 percent to reach 2,004.97 points.

Banks soared 11.84 percent, with Piraeus close to a limit-up (at 27.41 percent), Alpha gaining 16.32 percent, Eurobank earning 7.56 percent and National rising 6.06 percent.

Ellaktor improved 15.13 percent, Viohalco grew 13.78 percent, Piraeus Port Authority increased 11.79 percent and Lamda Development advanced 11.42 percent.

In total 88 stocks rose, 19 fell and 28 stayed put. Turnover amounted to 172.7 million euros, over three times last Friday’s 53.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.04 percent to close at 69.15 points.