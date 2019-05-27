Prespes name deal needs to be respected, says German deputy FM

The Prespes name deal signed between Greece and North Macedonia is a “historic foreign policy coup of the Greek government” that should be respected by all subsequent administrations, German Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth was quoted as saying on Monday.

Roth added that the agreement has brought stability to the region, according to a report by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency. He was speaking during a briefing of foreign correspondents at the ministry in the wake of early elections being called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after SYRIZA's defeat in Sunday's triple polls.

“We firmly believe that any government to follow in Greece shall face up to its responsibility in the service of peace, reconciliation and stability in the area,” Roth said, clarifying that his optimism was in no way tied to any particular future electoral outcome in the country.