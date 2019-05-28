The pre-election period that formally begins next week is generating fresh uncertainties regarding the execution of the budget, as it is certain the deadlines for the submission of income tax declarations and possibly the payment of dues will be extended.

An extension is also likely in the deadline for inclusion in the payment scheme in up to 120 tranches for dues to the state and social security funds, as well as a delay in the issue of property tax slips.

However, sources say that the tax administration does not intend to suspend its inspection program, and in the first 10 days of June it will announce its business plan for the summer that will include increased inspections at island and other tourism destinations.

All these uncertainties make it quite likely that the budget will not make its end-of-year targets, which will generate additional problems on top of the handouts announced.