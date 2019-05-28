Greek elections may take place on July 7 instead of June 30

Snap elections in Greece may take place on July 7 instead of June 30 as a result of nationwide university entrance exams, which will be running from June 6 to July 2.

After the government's defeat in European Parliament elections last Sunday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would ask President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to start the process of calling early general elections immediately after the runoffs for local and regional government this weekend.

Sources on Monday said that Pavlopoulos has already contacted opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to brief him on the procedure that needs to be followed.

Initial reports on Monday had put the date of the general elections at June 30, though it now seems that this will need to be extended by a week, possibly as a result of the fact that the overwhelming majority of polling stations are set up at schools, which will be busy conducing exams.