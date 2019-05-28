The chief of the Greek Police (ELAS) may face disciplinary action after he was seen attending a pre-election rally organized by governing SYRIZA last Friday at Athens' central Syntagma Square.

Footage of the rally shows Police Lieutenant General Aristides Andrikopoulos – who was promoted from the role of deputy last August in the wake of the deadly east Attica fire – talking with SYRIZA secretary Panos Skourletis, Minister of State Alekos Flambouraris and other government officials. ELAS General Inspector for Southern Greece Christos Dragatakis is also seen standing beside Andrikopoulos.

“This is the first time that we have seen a police chief expressing his support for a political party so openly and publicly,” sources in ELAS told Kathimerini on Monday, stressing that his appearance at the rally is a disciplinary offense that could lead to his dismissal from the force.

According to legislation from 2008, high-ranking members of the police force are prohibited from expressing or exhibiting a preference for any political party and the minister for citizens' protection is responsible for ordering an investigation into any such incidents.

Dragatakis may also face disciplinary action.