Greek president welcomes new archbishop of America

Religion

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday welcomed the newly appointed Archbishop of America Elpidophoros at the Presidential Mansion in Athens and congratulated him on his election.

Pavlopoulos stressed the importance of the new archbishop's mission as a pillar of support to the world's biggest community of diaspora Greeks.

“We are all certain you will succeed and we pray for God to give you strength in your mission,” Pavlopoulos said.

“I believe in our nation's potential and in the great potential of the diaspora in the United States of America,” Elpidophors said, stressing that his instructions from Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios are to “first and foremost ensure the unity” of the community.

