One of two escaped convicts nabbed in downtown Athens

One of two inmates who escaped from a prison in Avlona, north of the Greek capital, on Monday night has been arrested in downtown Athens.

Police tracked the unnamed convict to Omonia Square and are still looking for the second.

Media had initially reported the two convicts as being Albanian nationals, though it appears that onbly the one who has been arrested is Albanian and the other is Syrian.

The nabbed convict had been described as being “particularly dangerous,” especially due to the fact that he has been linked to the murder of a fellow inmate earlier this year as well as to the so-called “prison mafia,” a gang of Albanian hitmen for hire run by convict Klodian Lekocaj, believed to be behind the 2017 murder of Athens lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos.