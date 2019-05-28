Head of coast guard also pictured at SYRIZA rally

Fresh footage from last Friday's SYRIZA pre-election rally at Athens' Syntagma Square published on Tuesday shows that apart from the chief of the Greek Police (ELAS), the head of the Coast Guard, Stamatis Raptis, also attended the gathering.

Earlier photographs from the rally had shown Police Lieutenant General Aristides Andrikopoulos – who was promoted from the role of deputy last August in the wake of the deadly east Attica fire – talking with SYRIZA secretary Panos Skourletis, Minister of State Alekos Flambouraris and other government officials. ELAS General Inspector for Southern Greece Christos Dragatakis is also seen standing beside Andrikopoulos.

The officers could face disciplinary action, as high-ranking members of the country's public safety bodies are forbidden from expressing or exhibiting a preference for a political party.