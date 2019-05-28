Oedipus Rex | Athens | May 30 - September 26

(NIKOLETA GIANNOULI)

Every Thursday from May 30 to September 26 the Fimonoi theater group will be performing Sophocles’ “Oedipus Rex” in a production with English and French surtitles. Long considered the greatest Greek tragedy, the play features a sympathetic protagonist, a crushing climax, inspirational poetry, and a wealth of meaningful themes. Directed by Katerina Bibi, the cast comprises Panagiotis Tarnaris, Nikos Stamatopoulos, Yannis Papathymnios, Nikos Anastasopoulos, Nikos Christofillakis, Nikitas Anastopoulos, Tina Papakonstantinou and Krisana Alefadinou. Performances start at 8.30 p.m. For more information about the theater group and the production, visit fimonoitheater.com.



Athinais Cultural Center, 34-36 Kastorias, Votanikos, tel 210.983.9042