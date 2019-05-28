General election date set for July 7

The snap elections called by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras last Sunday after his party lost big to the main opposition in the EU elections will be held on July 7, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said in a TV interview on Tuesday evening.

“The prime minister's decision is, indeed, for the elections to be held on July 7 to avoid disrupting the school exams,” he was quoted as saying by state-run news agency ANA-MPA, which cited broadcaster Alpha.



Speaking after a resounding defeat from opposition conservatives in European Parliament elections on Sunday night, Tsipras called snap elections, saying the result “is not worthy of our expectations.”

New Democracy (ND) secured a wide lead of more than 9 percentage points ahead of SYRIZA.



In a speech to SYRIZA delegates on Monday evening, Tsipras called on all party members to reach out to voters and explain what is at stake if ND wins in the national elections.