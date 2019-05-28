ATHEX: Stocks extend rise on return of confidence

The MSCI Standard Greece index rebalancing, with the return to its ranks of National Bank, and the continued euphoria from political developments in Athens saw the Greek bourse extend its gains on Tuesday and double Monday’s daily turnover, as positive reviews from foreign firms and agencies poured in following the announcement of a snap election.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 794.63 points, adding 2.32 percent to Monday’s 776.60 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.41 percent to reach 2,033.14 points.

The banks index jumped 6.65 percent, powered again by Piraeus, which saw gains of 15.04 percent. Eurobank advanced 9.77 percent, Alpha earned 3.82 percent, and National edged up 0.95 percent on turnover of 127.3 million euros.

Sarantis climbed 6.97 percent and GEK Terna rose 5.87 percent, while Hellenic Exchanges conceded 2.22 percent and OTE telecom gave up 2.10 percent.

In total 68 stocks recorded gains, 31 registered losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 355.1 million euros, up from Monday’s 172.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.84 percent to close at 69.73 points.