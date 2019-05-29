MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Looking for a new Commission president

  • brus

TAGS: EU, Politics

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to European People’s Party chief Pablo Casado and the EPP’s candidate for the next European Commission president, Manfred Weber, at an EPP summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Ahead of the summit, Mitsotakis hailed ND’s victory in European and local elections on Sunday as a defeat of populism, while expressing confidence that his party can spur economic growth. Premier Alexis Tsipras, who was also in Brussels for a European Union leaders’ meeting, said he would support Party of European Socialists candidate Frans Timmermans. [Dimitris Papamitsos/ANA-MPA]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 