Looking for a new Commission president

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to European People’s Party chief Pablo Casado and the EPP’s candidate for the next European Commission president, Manfred Weber, at an EPP summit in Brussels on Tuesday. Ahead of the summit, Mitsotakis hailed ND’s victory in European and local elections on Sunday as a defeat of populism, while expressing confidence that his party can spur economic growth. Premier Alexis Tsipras, who was also in Brussels for a European Union leaders’ meeting, said he would support Party of European Socialists candidate Frans Timmermans. [Dimitris Papamitsos/ANA-MPA]