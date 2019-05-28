No MEP seat for Diem25

Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis put on a brave face after marginally failing to secure a seat in the European Parliament with his Diem25 party.

“We lost nothing!” Varoufakis wrote on Twitter. “Having secured 3 percent, we gained the right and obligation to lead the revival of progressive politics in Greece,” he added, noting that he would hold a press conference in Athens Wednesday.



With 99.21 percent of votes counted last night, Diem25 had 2.99 percent of the vote, just shy of the 3 percent threshold to secure a seat in the European Parliament, which would have been taken by former SYRIZA MP and athlete Sofia Sakorafa.