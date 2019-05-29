NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Vandals desecrate Muslim cemetery in northern Greece

Crime

Suspected supporters of the neo-fascist Golden Dawn party desecrated the Muslim cemetery of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece, local media reported Tuesday.

The vandals spray-painted the cemetery with nationalist graffiti and the party’s swastika-like emble, while scattering fliers saying “Greece belongs to the Greeks.”

Golden Dawn – currently on trial for running a criminal organization – gathered 4.9 percent of the vote in Sunday’s elections for European Parliament, earning two seats in the assembly.

