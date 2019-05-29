Anarchist group claims responsibility for attack on ND event

An anti-establishment group calling themselves Anarchists have claimed responsibility for an attack on a pre-election campaign event organized by the conservative New Democracy party in Athens on May 15.



In a message posted on an anti-establishment website, the group demanded that convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas be granted a furlough from prison “or the consequences will be huge.”



Meanwhile, the Black May anarchist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on the branches of Piraeus Bank and Hellenic Postbank (TT) in the eastern Athens suburb of Kaisariani on May 25.



In a statement, the group said the vandal attacks were in solidarity with the jailed hitman of the now-defunct urban guerrilla group.