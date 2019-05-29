Portuguese Cardoso takes over as AEK manager

AEK announced on Tuesday the hiring of Portuguese manager Miguel Cardoso, one day after announcing it had parted ways with Spanish coach Manolo Jimenez.

Cardoso has signed a two-year contract with the Athens club and has brought with him an all-Portuguese lineup of assistant coaches to AEK.

The 47-year-old made his name as a head coach at Rio Ave, leading the modest Portuguese club to its best-ever showing in the league, finishing fifth and qualifying to the Europa League.

Last season Cardoso worked for Nantes in France and Celta in Spain.

“Today is a day of enormous pride for me. Today I become AEK head coach and join the AEK family! Union is in the origin of this club and it is also fundamental for our future. Count on me, I count on all of you!” Cardoso wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.